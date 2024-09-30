Summer of domestic violence



This summer, Spain has experienced a disturbing surge in gender-based violence, with 22 women and children killed by men between June and September. The alarming figures reflect a broader trend of rising female murders, bringing the total to 35 deaths so far in 2023.

Of the 22 victims this summer, 19 were women who were killed by their current or former partners. In addition, three minors tragically lost their lives in vicarious violence, where children are harmed to psychologically torment their mothers. This chilling form of violence claimed the lives of Adam, 9, and Hiba, 3, who were killed alongside their mother Ammal, as well as 17-year-old Norma, whose mother was seriously injured in the attack.

The first of these violent acts occurred on 28th June, when Petri, a 76-year-old woman, was murdered by her husband in Fuengirola, Malaga. Days later, Yanely, another victim, lost her life to her partner in Bilbao. The youngest victim was just 20 years old, and the oldest was 76. As a result of this violent summer, 11 children have been left orphaned.

Regions such as Andalusia, Valencia, and Catalonia recorded the highest number of femicides, with four deaths each. Meanwhile, Castilla-La Mancha was struck by three child murders, further adding to the nation’s collective grief.

Experts warn that summer is particularly dangerous for victims of domestic violence, as many are forced to spend more time with their abusers. Data from Spain’s state prosecutor’s office reveals that July and August are the deadliest months for gender-based violence, with 136 and 120 deaths, respectively, since 2003. June and January also show elevated numbers, with 117 and 112 deaths over the past two decades.

Since 2003, a staggering 1,279 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners, with 2013 being the deadliest year on record.

Support services for victims of gender-based violence are available 24 hours a day through the national helpline 016, which offers assistance in 53 languages. Victims can also email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es or contact the helpline via WhatsApp at 600000016. Minors can seek help through the ANAR Foundation’s helpline at 900 20 20 10. In emergencies, individuals should dial 112 or reach out to the Policía Nacional (091) or Guardia Civil (062). Those unable to call can use the ALERTCOPS app to send an alert with geolocation to the authorities.

As Spain mourns the victims of this violent summer, the country continues to grapple with the enduring crisis of gender-based violence, calling for renewed efforts to protect vulnerable women and children.