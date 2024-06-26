Summer season officially begins on the beaches of Orihuela



The Coastal Department for Orihuela has launched the rescue and lifeguard service on the municipality’s beaches to protect the safety and well-being of beachgoers during the high season.

Since 15th June, the service has been active every day from 10am to 7pm until 1st July. After that the hours will be extended from 10am to 8pm until 15th September.

The service will have a wide range of resources able to deal with any emergency that may arise on the beaches. There will be a jet ski and a basic life support ambulance (BLS). From July the resources will be increased with a rescue zodiac inflatable boat, a second jet ski and an advanced life support ambulance (ALS).

As for the staff, in the high season, the tea is expanded to 27 lifeguards, three bosses, four assistants, three emergency technicians and a nurse.

In its commitment to inclusion, the Coastal Department has enabled specific points on the beaches to facilitate bathing for people with reduced mobility, ensuring that everyone can enjoy coastal spaces in a safe and accessible way.

With these services in place, the Department reaffirms its obligation to the safety of its beaches, inviting everyone to enjoy a calm and safe summer on the beaches of Orihuela.