Sunday shopping returns



This weekend saw the return of Sunday shopping to large stores and commercial centres in designated tourist areas of the Valencian Community. A decision brought into effect in 2018, limited store openings to six days a week, with exceptions made for the Easter season.

The regional administration at the time defended the move, citing the importance of granting shop workers a day of rest with their families for six months each year. However, the decision was met with mixed reactions as some employees were concerned about missing out on crucial overtime payments that supplemented incomes.

Under the current regulations, only shops with less than 300 square meters of space, as well as petrol stations, newsagents, bakeries, and convenience stores, are allowed to operate on Sundays throughout the year.

Retailers in tourist areas in the southern Costa Blanca have actively lobbied for a return to pre-2018 rules, stressing the importance of injecting money into the local economy through increased shopping opportunities. Additionally, there is a concern that local residents have been crossing the border to Murcia, where shopping centres have no opening restrictions, leading to potential economic losses.

The future of Sunday shopping regulations in the Valencian Community may see a review when the Partido Popular and Vox parties assume control of the regional government in July. It remains to be seen how the new administration will approach this issue, which has implications for both the retail industry and the overall tourism-driven economy in the Valencian Community.

Joaquin Cervero, the spokesman for National Association of Large Distributors in Valencia, explained that Sunday is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the week, ranking either second or third in terms of sales figures. With an estimated 30 million tourists expected to visit the Valencian Community in 2023, projected to spend over €10 billion, Cervero emphasised the significance of allowing stores to be open on Sundays, contributing to the local economy.