Surprise inspection at Orihuela Costa nursing home



Government inspectors from the Valencian community have conducted an unannounced visit to the Savia Villamartin nursing home in response to complaints of rat and cockroach infestations. This move follows allegations made by ReCoVa, an organization representing families and users of residential homes in the region, which raised several concerns about conditions at the 120-bedroom facility.

ReCoVa’s president, Esther Pascual, pointed out that the presence of pests was not the sole issue. She also criticised what she described as a ‘shortage of workers,’ claiming that only two nurses were on duty along with a ‘lack of available medicines.’ Pascual said that she had attempted to involve the Orihuela Prosecutor’s Office in addressing these concerns for three years, but had received no response.

Valencian officials, led by Emilio Argueso, the regional secretary for the social and health system, arrived at Savia Villamartin recently to undertake the inspection. They clarified that the home had already been scheduled for inspection despite the recent surge in complaints.

During the visit, inspectors demanded employment contracts for all staff members and documentation outlining shift schedules to verify that there are adequate personnel to care for and assist the residents. The inspection covered various areas including the kitchen, common rooms, bedrooms, and exterior spaces. Additionally, documents and reports were requested for further assessment.