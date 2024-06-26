Teenager accused of Brit murder dies day before trial starts



The body pulled out of a car wreck on the AP-7 in Orihuela Costa, has been identified as the 18-year-old due to stand trial along-side his mother for the murder of an 80-year-old British women in Elche.

The youngster was arrested along with his mother following the stabbing and shooting of 80-year-old Monica Warren at her home in Elche. He died a day before his murder trial was scheduled to get underway at a youth court in Alicante after losing control of his convertible Mercedes on the AP-7 motorway near Campoamor.

The youngster, who has not been named and was on bail following an initial remand in a youth detention centre, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Youth court prosecutors are understood to have been seeking an eight-year custodial sentence for the teenager if he was found guilty of Mrs Warren’s murder. The boy who died in the traffic accident, 16 at the time of the killing, was accused of helping his mother move the victim’s body after she was stabbed and then shot.

Police said after the murder they homed in on the suspects after the mother’s car caught fire in Alicante, shortly after Mrs Warren’s body was found at her home. A plumber the Brit had called to her home to carry out an urgent repair, raised the alarm when he was unable to get her to answer the door.

He told a 999 operator he was concerned because he had seen two people wearing hoodies leaving the OAP’s home and driving off in a black Peugeot.

The mother’s trial, which was due to take place separately, is expected to start after the summer.

The accused’s car was discovered off the road, upside down in a palm grove, there were no witnesses and the fire brigade were called to the scene to remove the body.