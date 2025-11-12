Teenagers admit to planning and killing Cloe



Two young men accused of killing 15-year-old Cloe in Orihuela Costa in November 2024 have confessed before the court that they not only took part in the crime but also planned it in advance. Their admissions came during the opening session of the trial, which is taking place at the Benalúa Courthouse in Alicante and is expected to continue with two additional hearings.

According to the lawyer representing the victim’s family, Juan Carlos Fuentes, both defendants acknowledged their direct involvement in Cloe’s death, confirming that the attack was premeditated. The confession marks a significant development in a case that has deeply shaken the Orihuela Costa community and reignited debate about youth violence and gender-based crimes in Spain.

Investigators revealed that after committing the murder, the accused attempted to mislead the Civil Guard by fabricating a false narrative. They created anonymous letters suggesting the crime was linked to a supposed “settling of scores,” in an effort to divert suspicion from themselves. This deception, according to the family’s lawyer, has only compounded the suffering of Cloe’s relatives, who have described the case as a clear example of gender-based violence.

The motive behind the killing is believed to be connected to the end of Cloe’s relationship with one of the accused. The crime took place on November 25, 2024 — the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women — a tragic coincidence that underscores the nature of the act.

The next session of the trial is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, when forensic experts and Civil Guard officers from the Torrevieja station, who led the investigation, will present their reports and testimonies. Although another session is planned for the following week, the defendants’ admission of guilt could allow the proceedings to conclude more quickly, possibly paving the way for a judgment soon after.

Both the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution are seeking the maximum sentence under Spain’s Juvenile Justice Act: eight years of detention and five years of supervised release for each defendant. At the time of the crime, both were minors — one aged 18 now and the other nearing 18.

Separately, another trial is scheduled for December against Cloe’s ex-boyfriend, who faces charges of mistreatment related to earlier incidents prior to her death.