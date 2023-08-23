THE CITY COUNCIL INSTALLS ILLUMINATED TRAFFIC SIGNS AT VARIOUS POINTS IN THE CITY

The Councillor for Local Police, Mobility and Traffic, Federico Alarcón, reports that the illuminated signs are already in operation in some parts of the city of Torrevieja. This way, it is foreseen that they will be placed in practically all the municipal term.

They are luminous signs that are activated by presence detectors, synchronised by RF with their twin, and by cable with luminous beacons on the ground, all powered by solar energy. They are being placed at pedestrian crossings in the municipality of Torrevieja with the aim of warning drivers that they are in front of a pedestrian crossing, thus improving road safety.

Four transceiver-operated signals have been installed in the vicinity of the fire station and the SAMU base. These are activated at a distance of 500 metres, with power-on confirmation, to warn drivers of the departure of emergency vehicles with right of way.

Timer-operated signs have been installed in sports areas as well as in school zones. A total of 31 signs, all of them powered by solar energy, to warn vehicles that they are in a pedestrian zone. Folding fences have also been replaced in schools. A total of 29 units have been installed, all of which are made of galvanised steel with reflective signs and the name of the school.

In addition, Pasblue technology continues to be installed in traffic lights throughout the municipality. This is a warning device for the visually impaired which, as you approach the traffic lights, your phone will warn you that you are there. A total of 80 have now been installed on the city’s busiest roads.

The work to renew and improve road signs will continue with the aim of improving road safety, implementing all the current advances in this area.