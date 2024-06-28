The Costa Blanca People is not closing



To all Costa Blanca People readers and advertisers,

We would just like to clear up any confusion or misunderstanding about the future of the Costa Blanca People, the newspaper is NOT closing. We will be publishing as usual on Tuesday and every week thereafter as usual.

Unfortunately, according to a post on its website, the Costa Blanca News has printed its last edition today (Friday 28th June) after an amazing 53 years of reporting. This is obviously where the confusion stems from, but the newspapers are completely unrelated. We would like to take this opportunity to say to the staff at the Costa Blanca News how sorry we were to hear of the decision to stop printing what has always been an excellent news source for the local communities.