THE REGIONAL SECRETARY FOR EDUCATION AND THE GENERAL DIRECTOR OF EDUCATIONAL CENTRES MEET WITH THE MAYOR TO DISCUSS THE EDUCATIONAL NEEDS OF TORREVIEJA

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, and the Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, have visited together with the Regional Secretary of Education, Daniel Mcevoy, and the Director General of Educational Centres, Jorge Cabo, the new facilities of the public school Amanecer and the prefabricated classrooms school No. 14 of Torrevieja, which will be operational this coming academic year 2023/24.

After the visit, they held a working meeting at the Town Hall to discuss the educational needs of Torrevieja, one of the most complex cities in the Valencian Community, given the large number of new pupils each school year.

The mayor thanked the two heads of the Regional Ministry of Education that Torrevieja was the first city in the Valencian Community to visit since they took office to discuss the educational needs of the town.

The Regional Secretary for Education, Daniel Mcevoy, reported that the Amanecer school will open its doors on Monday, 18 September. The school, which is practically finished and built on a plot of almost 9,000 square metres, has an investment of 6 million euros and has 6 units of Infant Education, 12 units of Primary Education, a dining room and gymnasium.

Mcevoy also announced that the Infant and Primary School No. 14, which is also almost finished, will be operational with all its pupils during the week of 25 September. This is a line 2 school, which was urgently needed, given the large number of pupils that have been added over the last year.

Finally, the Regional Secretary of Education has also reported that given the needs of Torrevieja in education, the 6th Secondary School (IES) of the city will be built on a plot located in the urbanization Los Altos, specifically in the street Manzanilla, in the south of the town.

For his part, the Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, recalled that 15 actions of the Edificant Plan are currently underway, some of them very urgent, such as the structural repair and extension of the IES Libertas, whose works will begin in the next few days. Likewise, Recuero added, there is a need for the total remodelling of the IES Las Lagunas due to its structural problems; the removal of the roof of the CEIP Virgen del Carmen; the need to extend the IES Torrevigía secondary school to relieve the pressure on the school, as well as the renovation of the Cuba school, a centre that is more than 50 years old and with numerous problems that need a comprehensive solution.