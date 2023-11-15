

The residents of San Miguel de Salinas will decide where to invest 80,000 euros from the 2024 municipal budget with participatory budgets.

During the month of November, citizens registered in the town who appear on the IBI register and are over 16 years of age can present their proposals to the City Council electronically and in person. These projects will be evaluated by a technical commission to check their viability, and will finally be submitted to an open vote among the residents themselves. This is the participatory budgeting initiative, in force in the municipality since 2021 .

The presentation of proposals can be made until December 2 through a form available at the City Hall check-in, or through the digital platform enabled for this purpose . In the following month, a technical commission made up of staff from the Secretariat, ADL, Urban Planning and the spokespersons of the political groups will evaluate the proposals and select those that are purely local and do not exceed 80,000 euros. The City Council must justify the reason for possible rejections, and classify the rest of the viable projects according to the type of expenses they involve: investment or current expenses.

The proposals that meet the criteria will be submitted to a citizen vote between January 4 and February 4, 2024, to decide which ones will finally be developed. The mayor of San Miguel, Juan de Dios Fresneda, invites the municipality to support this proposal, “so that citizens can have more and more voice and more weight in municipal decisions.”

For his part, David Jesús Pérez, Councilor for the Treasury, has indicated that “launching this initiative for the third consecutive year is in order to involve the Sanmigueleros in the political life of the municipality.”