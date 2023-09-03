THE SCHOOL AMANECER WILL OPEN ITS DOORS ON MONDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, accompanied by the Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, the Head of Educational Infrastructure Projects Service, Pedro Roca, the president of the AMPA Amanecer and regional president of the Valencian Confederation of APAS/AMPAS (COVAPA), Sonia Terrero, and representatives of the company awarded the school, ACCIONA CONSTRUCCIÓN S.A., have visited the new CEIP Amanecer, located in Avenida de los Nenúfares, which is in its last phase of construction, have visited the new CEIP Amanecer, located in Avenida de los Nenúfares, which is in its last phase of construction.

Eduardo Dolón announced that, after reaching an agreement with the construction company and the Department of Education, the Amanecer school will open its doors on Monday, 18th September, given that on that date everything will be ready for its opening and the arrival of all the pupils. Likewise, on the Monday before, 11th September, all the teaching staff will enter the school to start preparing for the 2023/2024 school year.

The mayor has informed that the only thing that will remain to be finished, once the school year has begun, will be the module that is being built to house two classrooms for two-year-old infants, which was not originally included in the initial project for the construction of the school. This module will be operational in October-November, although the two-year-olds will start classes like the rest of the pupils and will be located in other provisional classrooms in the school.

The new Amanecer school is being built on a plot of almost 9,000 square metres, with an investment of 6 million euros and a construction period of 14 months. It has 6 units of nursery education, 12 units of primary education, a dining room and a gymnasium. Its facilities are at the forefront of technology, with energy certifications A, air renewal, air conditioning and photovoltaic.