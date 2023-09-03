THE SECOND EDITION OF THE “SANDRA ALONSO CAMPUS TORREVIEJA” OF CYCLING, TO BE HELD FROM 10 TO 12 NOVEMBER

The Councillor for Sports of the City of Torrevieja, Diana Box, along with professional cyclist Sandra Alonso, and the director of the Campus, José Francisco Andreu, presented this morning the second edition of the “Sandra Alonso Campus Torrevieja”, to be held from 10 to 12 November and is aimed at children aged 8 to 14 years, with a limit of 25 places, and can register from today Wednesday, August 23, until November 1.

After the success of the first edition, a campus whose main objectives are the training and enjoyment of the children and to transmit the values of cycling, bringing them closer to the professional world, its curiosities and details, always in a fun atmosphere as it is a key aspect to reach the top.

Both Sandra Alonso and José Francisco Andreu have highlighted the benefits of Torrevieja as a special place to carry out this campus in November, since in addition to the good weather the city has excellent sports facilities that allow you to practice all kinds of sports.

The price of the campus until 15 September is 175€ and from 15 September 195€ and includes two nights in a hotel with full board, Campus jersey, Campus T-shirt, monitors, insurance, activities and gifts from the sponsors.

PROGRAMME:

-Friday 11 November

Reception at Playas de Torrevieja Hotel

Presentation of the Campus

Talk colloquium

-Saturday 12th November

Bicycle ride

Activities at the Antonio Soria Campus

Activities on the beach

Gala – Ceremony – Catering

-Sunday 13 November

Bicycle trip

Farewell to the Campus