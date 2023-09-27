The UMH and the City Council will work to value Orihuela as a university city

The rector of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), Juan José Ruiz, and the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, held a first work meeting this morning in order to value the town as a university city. This meeting was also attended by the director of the Higher Polytechnic School of Orihuela (EPSO) of the UMH, Juan Martínez; the dean of the Faculty of Social and Legal Sciences of Orihuela, José Francisco Parra; the vice-rector of Students and Coordination of the UMH, José Juan López; and the councilors of Education and Urban Planning and Heritage, Vicente Pina and Matías Ruiz, respectively.

During the meeting, they addressed different issues that involve coordination and joint collaboration between the Orihuela City Council and the UMH. Thus, Vegara has highlighted the importance of “establishing a joint collaboration that helps us value the role of Orihuela as a university city as its history reminds us.”

Other topics discussed have been the construction of a new classroom and the student residence, which would mean improving the university services provided in the city of Orihuela. In this sense, the possibility of increasing the offer of degrees with new degrees and masters has also been raised, both on the Orihuela-Desamparados (EPSO) campus and on the Orihuela-Salesas campus.

The mayor of Orihuela and the rector of the UMH will hold more meetings to continue advancing projects that improve the university offering in Orihuela, as well as to address other planned projects.