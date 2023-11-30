The world calls for an end to violence against women



On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, people worldwide rallied to address the alarming prevalence of violence affecting women, with the World Health Organisation revealing that one in three women globally experiences violence in their lifetime.

The Council of Europe highlighted that 12% to 15% of women in Europe endure domestic violence daily, prompting widespread demands for stronger action. In France, tens of thousands filled the streets of Paris and other major cities, while Spain, in response to the escalating issue, fortified its laws. However, campaigners cautioned that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, are facilitating new forms of violence against women.

Ana Redondo, Spain’s Minister for Equality, emphasised the importance of amplifying the voices of women and feminists against all types of violence. In Madrid, she joined the ranks of tens of thousands of marchers demanding change.

The recent tragic killing of a 22-year-old student in Rome, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend, intensified the significance of the day in Italy. Similar rallies resonated across the United States, Latin America, and Asia, underscoring the global nature of the issue.

Beyond domestic settings, conflict-related sexual violence continues to plague regions like the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Armed groups exploit women and girls through child trafficking, kidnapping, and coerced sex work in North and South Kivu provinces, where decades-long conflicts persist over control of mineral wealth. Shockingly, these crimes often remain hidden, with the United Nations estimating that for every reported case, 10 to 20 instances of sexual violence connected to conflicts go undocumented.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for collective global efforts to eradicate gender-based violence in all its forms.