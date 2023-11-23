Thieves return chapel haul



In a surprising turn of events, the chapel of Quirón hospital in Torrevieja is once again adorned with its sacred artifacts after repentant robbers confessed to their crime, prompting the return of the stolen liturgical objects. The stolen items, including a chalice, tabernacle, and various sacred articles, have been reinstated, their journey back shrouded in the secrecy of confession, according to episcopal sources.

The act of repentance by the criminals came to light through Bishop José Ignacio Munilla, who revealed that the two thieves discreetly entered the chapel, absconding from the hospital premises unnoticed. Among the stolen items were the tabernacle, the Eucharistic reserve, an altar cross, a chalice, a chasuble, a corporal, and a holy book, as reported by the hospital chaplain, Javier Vicens.

The desecration of the Holy Eucharist is deemed a “serious event” by the Church, prompting the suspension of chapel activities until the Bishop could perform a Eucharist of reparation.

With the return of the stolen items, the Bishopric has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from parishioners, hospital management, and State security forces. The incident had triggered an investigation by the Civil Guard, but given the repentance of the thieves, it appears that further pursuit of the culprits is no longer necessary.

The phrase “what is said in the confessional stays in the confessional” aptly captures the secrecy surrounding the identity and information provided by the repentant robbers. This unexpected act of contrition has not only resulted in the reinstatement of the stolen items but has also brought closure to what the Church describes as an “attack against what is most sacred to the faith.”

As the Torrevieja community reflects on this unusual episode, the emphasis on the sanctity of the confessional remains a central theme, leaving the faithful to contemplate the transformative power of repentance and the complexities of faith and forgiveness.

The Guadia Civil has confirmed that it will no longer be carrying on with its investigation into the identity of the culprits.