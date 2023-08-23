Thousands of kilos of unfit food seized

The Civil Guard launched Operation Mahala to combat the counterfeiting, sale,

labelling, trade, illegal distribution or adulteration of food products and economic

fraud. Officers have investigated and charged a person in charge of a company and

denounced another for a crime of food fraud related to more than 34,000 kilos of food

unfit for human consumption.

Earlier this year the Alicante Nature Protection Patrol (PACPRONA) obtained

information about possible irregularities by two commercial companies located in two

industrial buildings in Torrevieja. The warehouses were believed to contain expired

food products, which were distributed between Spain and Portugal.

Once all the establishments were located and the existence of illegal activities verified,

officers raided the premises. Officers found foods with manipulated best-before dates,

expired foods and others in a poor state of preservation, all of them ready for sale and

distribution.

The owner and manager of the company along with all the evidence proving the

crimes have been passed to the relevant bodies. In addition, complaints have been

made against the investigated companies for administrative infractions, and have been

sent to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Water of the Generalitat

Valenciana.

The proceedings have been made available to the Investigating Court No. 4 of

Torrevieja. Likewise, all the food removed has been destroyed by an authorised waste

manager.

Thanks to these actions, the Civil Guard has withdrawn from the market more than

34,000 kilos of food, between Torrevieja and other towns, unfit for consumption. They

did not meet the conditions for human consumption and could have created public

health problems.