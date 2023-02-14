Thousands of new homes for Torrevieja



Plans to build nearly 7,500 new homes in Torrevieja are reaching the final stages of approval after Torrevieja City Council agreed the final steps to authorise the urbanisation of La Hoya Sector-20, which includes 7,490 homes on 1.8 million square meters of land. And capacity to house 18,000 new residents, which is the equivalent of the current population of Rojales. It is also the last pocket of major developable land that remains in the municipality of Torrevieja.

The urbanisation will border the CV-905, the La Siesta urbanisation, the edge of La Mata natural park, the Quirón Hospital, the International Auditorium, the “path of the goats” – which will become in one of the main roads of the urbanisation – and the residential area of Jardín del Mar.

The modified plans will now be subject to public consultation and during this period, associations and individuals may present their concerns and objections. This will be the last requirement before the main land-owners and developers – Corpic from Elche, Eurovillas and the Torrevieja developer Grupo TM – to request a license from the Torrevieja City Council to begin urbanisation works. The first phase of which will include roads, basic services such as lighting, sanitation and rainwater, in addition to green areas and infrastructures.

In a press conference the councillor Federico Alarcón explained that these modifications need greater definition in some aspects of the plans, especially the rainwater collection infrastructure and that lamination pond next to the main access to Torrevieja. Further clarification has also been requested regarding a pedestrian walkway over the N332 and a bridge next to the Mare Nostrum school. Other notable features of the plans include a reforestation project on the border of the natural park, a flyover near Quiron and 103,000 square metres for commercial use.

The city council has also requested that the developer sends it rehabilitation project for the protected La Hoya farmhouse to the Ministry of Culture to be validated.