Tia Maria launches Iced Coffee Frappé Cocktail in a can

While both cold brew coffees and canned cocktails have been growing in popularity in the last few years ⁠– popping up across all the supermarkets ⁠– Tia Maria has just brought the two together with its new Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappé.

The iconic coffee liqueur has launched a new ready-to-drink cocktail in a can by sticking to what it knows best, and adding a twist.

The tasty new tipple is made with 100 percent Arabica coffee, milk cream, premium vanilla and, of course, Tia Maria. Perfect for summer, it promises to be indulgent and smooth yet refreshing.

A typical frappé foam is created by nitro technology as the can is opened, so you’ll feel like you’re really sipping on the real deal, with a boozy edge.

Whether you’re a big Tia Maria fan or not, these delicious-sounding cans are definitely worth adding to the shopping list; perfect for BBQs, picnics, or just cooling off in the sun.

Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappé has an ABV of 4 percent and is now available in selected supermarkets and a European roll out is planned.