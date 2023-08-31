Tomato hurling returns to Buñol

One of the regions most odd and most famous fiestas will kick off in Buñol's next week.

The picturesque town is gearing up for a riot of red as the world-renowned La

Tomatina festival makes its triumphant return tomorrow (Wednesday 30 th August),

promising a spectacle of tomato-flinging madness.

A longstanding tradition that has captured the hearts of both local residents and global

tourists alike, La Tomatina unfailingly unfolds on the final Wednesday of August,

commencing at noon. This year, the 77th edition of the event is set to attract a diverse

crowd, including participants from around the world who flock to this Spanish town to

partake in the revelry.

Originally born from an unexpected mishap in 1945, La Tomatina has since evolved

into one of the planet's most vibrant and colourful gatherings. The festival's origins

trace back to a group of young enthusiasts who were striving to catch a better glimpse

of Buñol's lively parade. In their eagerness to navigate through the thronging

bystanders, a chance incident ensued – one of the parade's participants was

accidentally toppled over, resulting in a flare of anger. In response the spectators

seized tomatoes from a nearby vendor and playfully hurled them at the irate

individual, giving birth to the inaugural La Tomatina.

The star of the show, the pear tomatoes, are favoured due to their cost-effectiveness

and will be carefully loaded onto a fleet of seven trucks, embarking on a 70-kilometer

journey to Buñol.

While the La Tomatina festival once accommodated up to 50,000 participants, safety

concerns have compelled organisers to cap the attendance at a maximum of 20,000

individuals, each armed with official tickets. The tomato melee lasts for an hour,

culminating in the arrival of fire trucks that diligently cleanse the streets. Post-battle,

attendees have the option to retreat to their lodgings for a well-deserved shower or

take a refreshing dip in the nearby Buñol river.

With only a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, La

Tomatina's exuberant legacy persists, marking it as an unparalleled celebration of

spontaneity, joy, and camaraderie. As the clock ticks closer to the last Wednesday of

August, Buñol braces itself for an outpouring of tomato-flinging frenzy that promises to

captivate both newcomers and seasoned revellers alike.