Torrevieja announces plans for seafront



The final phases of the redevelopment of the seafront in Torrevieja are being confirmed and are focused on the Paseo de la Libertad. One decision that has been made clear is that the ficus, palm and pines trees that define the characterise this central public space on the seafront, are staying.

The jury is still out on whether these will remain in the current arrangement in a row or in another configuration according to the expected pedestrian traffic. Movement along the Paseo will change completely with the elimination of the current traffic avenue and access focused on the opening to the harbour and the new leisure area.

Currently there are now around thirty specimens, which were planted when the current promenade was built half a century ago , as well as date palms, Mexican fan palms and pines.

The possibility of removing one of the few areas of the tall, shady trees had generated controversy and annoyance in the community. The ficus trees are a reference point in the local landscape and provide shelter for thousands of birds at different times of the year. It is one of the few trees providing shade that can be found on the front line in the middle of summer.

The works to extend the Agamed flood collector saw three of the trees relocated. The operation has also affected several palm trees and a pine tree in the middle strip of the promenade. Several palm trees were also removed with the construction of the provisional roundabout at the port entrance. But the local government has now guaranteed the rest will all stay.

The return of the fair

The government team is also working to ensure that the fairground returns to the port area next summer. The attraction was moved two years ago to the market area of Antonio Soria Park due to the works being carried out at the port. Now the idea is for the fair to return to its original location in a suitable area on a provisional basis, until the final redevelopment.

In high season, the fairground offers around 80 recreational rides and attractions of all kinds. During these two long years, the fairground workers’ income has been reduced by the new location, which is outside the centre of Torrevieja and requires visitor to drive there, although free parking is guaranteed. Last winter was particularly hard due to the lack of customers.

The fair had to leave its traditional location because the construction of the underground car park for the new leisure area could endanger the stability of the adjacent land where many of the attractions were located. The bulk of the work on the shopping centre is now finished and the internal road between the Customs Office and Marina Salinas-Hombre del Mar will be done in the coming weeks.

With this infrastructure finished, the provisional adaptation for the fair will be carried out but in a smaller space, because it will also house the hippie stalls.