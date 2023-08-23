Torrevieja Hospital to stay under health department

The Torrevieja Hospital will not be returning to private management, as confirmed
recently by the new Valencian Health Minister, Marciano Gomez. The decision comes
after a period of both accolades and challenges for the hospital, which was under the
control of management company Ribera Salud for 16 years until October 2021.
The hospital garnered international recognition for its excellence in patient care,
earning accolades as one of Spain's and the world's premier medical institutions.
However, recent years have witnessed a surge in patient grievances, marked by
appointment and operation delays, alongside staff protests and resignations due to
dissatisfaction with working conditions.
Marciano Gomez, who assumed the role of Health Minister in July under the newly
formed Partido Popular/Vox regional government, emphasised that the focus is on
enhancing effectiveness and efficiency within the health department.
Minister Gomez said: "We are not considering reverting health department
management, but we are committed to implementing effective and efficient
improvements."
He cautioned against a hasty reversal of management strategy, citing potential
complexities related to personnel and working conditions.
Despite Gomez's stance, the issue remains open for further discussion. Salvador Ruso,
the Vox spokesperson for the Torrevieja council, has urged the Mayor of the Partido
Popular (PP) party, Eduardo Dolon, to advocate for a renewed management contract
for the hospital under private operation. "We aim to restore the exceptional
healthcare services that the community once enjoyed during the hospital's private
management years," Ruso asserted.
Vox representatives from various municipalities under the Torrevieja health
department, including Guardamar, Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas, and Pilar de la
Horadada, have echoed the call for administrative changes under the new regional
administration.
While former socialist-led Valencian government decisions regarding Torrevieja
Hospital have been met with strong protests by Eduardo Dolon, the mayor has not
publicly commented on Ruso's request for a management contract tender. Instead,
Dolon has prioritised efforts to elevate the overall quality of patient care.
As the Torrevieja Hospital saga continues, stakeholders and citizens alike remain
engaged in the debate over the hospital's management approach, with the focus on
striking a balance between public administration and the pursuit of optimal healthcare
delivery.
