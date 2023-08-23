Torrevieja Hospital to stay under health department

The Torrevieja Hospital will not be returning to private management, as confirmed

recently by the new Valencian Health Minister, Marciano Gomez. The decision comes

after a period of both accolades and challenges for the hospital, which was under the

control of management company Ribera Salud for 16 years until October 2021.

The hospital garnered international recognition for its excellence in patient care,

earning accolades as one of Spain's and the world's premier medical institutions.

However, recent years have witnessed a surge in patient grievances, marked by

appointment and operation delays, alongside staff protests and resignations due to

dissatisfaction with working conditions.

Marciano Gomez, who assumed the role of Health Minister in July under the newly

formed Partido Popular/Vox regional government, emphasised that the focus is on

enhancing effectiveness and efficiency within the health department.

Minister Gomez said: "We are not considering reverting health department

management, but we are committed to implementing effective and efficient

improvements."

He cautioned against a hasty reversal of management strategy, citing potential

complexities related to personnel and working conditions.

Despite Gomez's stance, the issue remains open for further discussion. Salvador Ruso,

the Vox spokesperson for the Torrevieja council, has urged the Mayor of the Partido

Popular (PP) party, Eduardo Dolon, to advocate for a renewed management contract

for the hospital under private operation. "We aim to restore the exceptional

healthcare services that the community once enjoyed during the hospital's private

management years," Ruso asserted.

Vox representatives from various municipalities under the Torrevieja health

department, including Guardamar, Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas, and Pilar de la

Horadada, have echoed the call for administrative changes under the new regional

administration.

While former socialist-led Valencian government decisions regarding Torrevieja

Hospital have been met with strong protests by Eduardo Dolon, the mayor has not

publicly commented on Ruso's request for a management contract tender. Instead,

Dolon has prioritised efforts to elevate the overall quality of patient care.

As the Torrevieja Hospital saga continues, stakeholders and citizens alike remain

engaged in the debate over the hospital's management approach, with the focus on

striking a balance between public administration and the pursuit of optimal healthcare

delivery.