Torrevieja is the Spanish town that increased its population most in 2022



Torrevieja is the Spanish population that has grown the most in percentage terms as of January 1, 2023, as recorded in the ‘Population Census. January 1, 2023’ published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Specifically, the population of Torrevieja increased by 6.8% during 2022. It is followed by Estepona with 4.6% and Benidorm with 4.3%. But, in addition, the province of Alicante is also the one that grew in population in the entire country, exceeding the 2.5% increase.

The census placed the population figure of Spain at 48,085,361 inhabitants as of January 1, 2023, with a growth of almost 600,000 people in one year.

Of the 48,085,361 inhabitants, 41,995,741 had Spanish nationality (87.3%) and 6,089,620 had foreign nationality (12.7%), confirming an increase of 10.5% of the foreign population in Spain. Similarly, 82.9% of the population was born in Spain; while 17.1% did so abroad.

With these new data, the INE announces that it begins the publication of the annual population censuses, which will offer in December of each year the official figures of the population residing in Spain as of January 1 with great territorial detail (up to census section), along with their demographic characteristics.

Thanks to these new censuses, updated information will be available every year, in the case of the population, and every three or four years in the case of housing, instead of every 10, as was the case with the decennial censuses that were coming. brewing so far.