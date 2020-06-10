Torrevieja nightlife problems

Popular night spot ‘Parking’ in the town’s Casagrande Industrial Estate, which reopened in Phase 2 of the de-escalation, has had to partially close its facility leaving just one part of the multi venue facility open. The venue, located next to the water park, houses a number of bars and restaurants and employs around 100 people. The company which owns the venue itself says that there hasn’t been an official order to close but that on Saturday 23rd May, they themselves chose to close one of its four terraces following a verbal ‘recommendation’ by the Guardia Civil.

The firm, which launched the leisure area after a million euro investment in summer 2019, manages four pubs and a restaurant on this plot – four premises on the ground floor and one more, with a large terrace, on the first floor. All of these operate under a single license for “party room with restaurant service, not a disco”, management sources were keen to convey.

The Local Police and the Guardia Civil received several complaints from neighbours about the venue in mid May once Torrevieja entered Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan and some establishments were allowed to partially reopen for business. Videos were also broadcast on social media showing crowded terraces and people without preventive measures.

Sources from Parking admitted that the public “returned with great enthusiasm. Especially the young people and sometimes have not respected the rules of safety. We are professionals and the first to demand compliance. That is why we have followed the indication of the Guardia Civil, taking into account that it was a terrace with a lot of capacity.” For now the “Split” terrace is open for food and drinks while the rest of Parking remains closed.

At the town hall, Councillor for Security, Federico Alarcón insisted that he has given an express order to the Local Police to monitor compliance with the regulations in this space and other leisure areas in Torrevieja.

The company denies that there is a closing order or sanction and added that it has presented a project to modify the current activity license to allow the upper terrace to be used by the restaurant, located on the ground floor.

Marina Salinas

Councillor Alarcón also reported that he has prepared meetings with the management of Marina Salinas to avoid a repeat of scenes there last weekend. In Marina Salinas, several cafeterias, restaurants and pubs with large terraces reopened during Phase 2. The control of access to the premises itself and then to the premises within caused crowds of people last Friday and Saturday. Most of the users did not wear masks and images and videos circulated on social media showed crowds there at the weekend