Torrevieja police find dead pig in van

Civil Guard officers in Torrevieja uncovered an unexpected and bizarre ‘passenger’ when they stopped a van in the city. Only to discover a dead pig – raising serious concerns about public health risks. The driver of the van, whose identity remains undisclosed, was denounced by the authorities for several infractions related to the transportation of the animal.

The discovery was made during a routine prevention operation on the AP-7 motorway near Torrevieja. Officers from the Torrevieja Command’s Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) detected a suspicious package in the trunk of a small van. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the package contained a dead pig intended for human consumption.

A patrol from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona) arrived at the scene from Guardamar and confirmed that the pig was of domestic origin. Alarming concerns arose as the driver failed to provide any documents regarding the pig’s origin or its hygienic condition, lacking vital veterinary evidence.

Adding to the severity of the situation, it was discovered that the vehicle used for transportation did not adhere to the necessary technical and sanitary measures, posing a considerable potential risk to public health.

As a result of their findings, the investigators promptly filed a denouncement against the driver, reporting the incident to the Ministry of Health. If found guilty, the driver could face a substantial fine amounting to a maximum of 1,200,000 euros.

To ensure public safety, a specialised company was summoned to remove the pig’s remains for proper disposal. Meanwhile, the Civil Guard continues its investigations in an effort to determine the origin of the animal and the circumstances surrounding this illicit transportation.

The intervention by Seprona in this case has successfully prevented the meat from entering the human consumption market, the team was particularly concerned about the prevention, control, and eradication of animal diseases.

The Alicante Police Command emphasizes the importance of such interventions, highlighting their role in protecting public health, improving animal health and product quality, and minimising the hazards associated with the consumption of animal-derived products. With ongoing investigations, authorities remain vigilant to ensure the identification of all individuals involved in the unlawful transportation of meat, safeguarding the well-being of the public at large. People are being warned about buying meat from illegal sources even if it is offered below market prices.