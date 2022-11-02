Torrevieja to save 30% on Christmas lighting



Over the next few days, Torrevieja City Council will begin to install lighting for its forthcoming patron saint festivities and for Christmas. This year, festive lighting will be installed on some sixty streets, walkways and squares in the city, placing more than 570 arches and lamppost motifs that will shine between November 26, 2022 and January 6, 2023. Although the coverage of festive lighting has been considerably expanded this year, with installations across a greater number of places in the municipal area, there will be savings in electricity consumption of more than 30 percent, said the town hall.

The Councillor for Festivities, Concha Sala, explained that the reduction of more than 30 percent will be possible thanks to the installation of all the latest technology LED bulbs with high efficiency, in addition to a considerable reduction in the lighting time. Until last year, festive lighting remained on from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., but for this year 2022, in accordance with the rules of reduction of energy consumption, lights will only be turned on from 6:00 p.m. to 02:00 a.m.

The electrical installation itself has also been renovated with the provision of new wiring, electrical panels, and new magneto-thermal clocks that will offer better performance. The lighting project will be carried out by Servicio Integral de Instalaciones Eléctricas Radiluz S.L., for an amount of 291,152.36 euros plus VAT.

As well as the expansion of the festive street lighting, to areas such as La Siesta, Torreta Florida and Los Balcones,there will also be festive lighting on several of the roundabouts approaching the town centre as well as in La Mata where the town hall there will be decorated for the first time.