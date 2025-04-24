Torrevieja unveils the charity race “5K Steps That Matter by Quirónsalud” in aid of AFECÁNCER



Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital today presented the charity race “5K Steps That Matter” at Torrevieja Town Hall, as part of the hospital’s 25th anniversary celebrations. All proceeds from the event will be donated in full to AFECÁNCER, a local association supporting cancer patients and their families.

The race will take place on Sunday 25th May at 9:00 am in the Parque de las Naciones in Torrevieja. The event offers various categories suitable for all ages and fitness levels, including a 5K run, Nordic walking, children’s races, and a range of family-friendly activities.

This community event is held in collaboration with the Torrevieja Town Council, through its departments of Sports and Health, as well as the Torrevieja Athletics Club and the Brotons Group.

The event’s race packs will be prepared with the support of ADIEM Torrevieja, an organisation that promotes the social and professional inclusion of individuals with mental health conditions. Their participation adds further depth to the event’s inclusive and charitable nature, highlighting the power of community and cooperation for a common cause.

Click here to get your race number

A family-friendly sporting event

Beyond the athletic competition, the day promises to be a true celebration of solidarity, with a full schedule of complementary activities:

• Zumba session with Javi Jodani, a well-known local instructor, bringing energy and movement to the morning.

• Live music by Instinto Primate, performing from the heart of the park to create a festive atmosphere.

• Children’s workshops and activities throughout the morning, providing a safe and engaging environment for the youngest attendees.

• Café area with seating, offering refreshments and a space to relax.

• “Dorsal 0” (virtual race bib) available via the registration page for those unable to attend in person but who wish to support the cause.

Race and event Schedule

• 09:00 – Collection of adult race numbers: Participants should collect their bibs at the designated area. Early arrival is advised to avoid queues.

• 10:00 – Start of the 5K race: The main event begins, with a 5-kilometre route monitored by the Torrevieja Athletics Club to ensure runners’ safety.

• 11:00 – Nordic walking event begins: A walking alternative open to all, promoting inclusive participation.

• 11:00 to 12:00 – Live performance by Instinto Primate: Enjoy music in the park during the festivities.

• 11:15 – Prize-giving ceremony for the 5K race winners.

• 11:30 – Collection of children’s race numbers: Children participating in the races should collect their bibs from the designated area.

• 12:00 – Children’s races begin (within the park):

o SUB4 (Mixed, up to age 3) – 50m

o SUB6 (Mixed, ages 4–5) – 50m

o SUB8 (Boys & Girls, ages 6–7) – 100m

o SUB10 (Boys & Girls, ages 8–9) – 600m

o SUB12 (Boys & Girls, ages 10–11) – 600m

o SUB14 (Boys & Girls, ages 12–13) – 1,200m

Races are adapted by age to encourage children’s participation, held in a secure, supervised area of the park.

• 12:30 – Prize-giving ceremony for children’s races.

• 10:30 to 12:30 – Children’s activities: Fun and educational workshops and games for young attendees.

• 12:30 to 13:00 – Final Zumba session: A fun and energetic way to end the day, open to all participants.

A day to remember as part of Quirónsalud Torrevieja’s 25th anniversary

This charity race forms part of the activities commemorating the 25th anniversary of Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital – a milestone that celebrates the hospital’s strong ties with the local community and its ongoing commitment to health, solidarity, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Throughout the year, the hospital will be organising a series of initiatives including exhibitions, podcasts, commemorative mosaics, and a grand closing event in October.