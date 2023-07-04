Tourism growth



Once again, Spain’s tourism sector is basking in the glow of a remarkable resurgence. The latest data for the month of May unveiled substantial growth rates in international passenger arrivals, igniting excitement among industry authorities and sparking a newfound optimism for the future.

Among the standout performers in Spain’s tourism landscape was Poland, which emerged as the fastest-growing market with a staggering 36.4% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. It was an impressive feat that firmly established Poland as a rising force in the Spanish tourism scene. Following closely behind was Portugal, boasting a growth rate of 24.1% and signalling a significant rise in Portuguese visitors flocking to Spain. Italy, too, experienced a noteworthy increase of 22.6%, indicating an escalating affinity for Spain among Italian travellers.

Unmistakably, it was the British tourists who left an indelible mark on the Spanish shores, particularly in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. These idyllic regions played host to 25.2% and 21.2% of British passengers, respectively.

Figures from Turespana revealed that a total of 7,439,633 travellers from the United Kingdom had graced Spain’s shores during the first five months of the year.

Meanwhile, Germany emerged as the second-largest country of origin for international passengers arriving in Spain, hot on the heels of the UK. German passengers accounted for 14.8% of the total arrivals in May 2023, enjoying a respectable growth rate of 7.5% compared to the same period in the previous year. The Balearic Islands emerged as the preferred destination for German visitors, attracting an impressive 45.2% of the total German arrivals.

Claiming the title of the third-largest country of origin, Italy accounted for 9% of the total passenger flow in May, witnessing a substantial year-on-year growth rate of 22.6%. Catalonia emerged as a popular choice for Italian passengers, with 29.9% opting for this vibrant region, closely followed by Madrid, which welcomed 25.8% of Italian visitors.

France contributed 7.9% of all passengers in May, displaying a healthy growth rate of 9.8% compared to the previous year. The bustling cities of Madrid and Catalonia were the primary beneficiaries of this increased influx of French visitors, as they immersed themselves in the vibrant Spanish culture. Meanwhile, international passengers from the Netherlands experienced a modest 1.5% increase in May, with Catalonia and the Balearic Islands remaining as their preferred havens.

The overall data paints a vivid picture of Spain’s thriving tourism industry, with a remarkable growth rate of 28.8% in passenger arrivals during the first five months of the year, reaching an impressive total of 34 million.