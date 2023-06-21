Tourist guide for Orihuela festivals



The Councillor for Tourism, María García, has presented a tourist guide on Orihuela festivities that will be available in the Tourist Info offices across the municipality and published in Spanish, English and French. The brochure explains all the festivities in order to promote them to visitors who choose Orihuela as a holiday destination.

The guide begins with the festivities in honour of San Antón, patron saint of animals, highlighting the elements of the celebration, such as the charlatans contest, rice and crust or panizo nougat, among others. Next, the brochure has a section dedicated to the Medieval Market, since, according to the Councillor for Tourism, there was previously no physical information that would explain to travellers the characteristics of this event. Information on the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has also been included, in honour of the patron saint of Ireland and which has become one of the most popular festivals in the municipality. “It is an event that is growing in popularity, especially among the expat community, since many people come from Ireland to celebrate this day. It is important that Orihuela Costa had its own fiesta, which is already a key date in the local dairy”, the Councillor added.

Holy Week, declared of International Tourist Interest, occupies a somewhat larger space in the guide due to its cultural relevance. The festival of the Virgin of Monserrate, patron saint of Orihuela has a special mention including the discovery cave and invites people to come on 8th September to enjoy the festival of the patron saint and the activities that are organized around her.