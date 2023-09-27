TRAFFIC PLAYGROUND REOPENS ITS DOORS COMPLETELY REMODELLED

he mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, along with the councilman of Safety and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón, the mayor of Education, Ricardo Recuero, the quartermaster of the Local Police, Alejandro Morer, local police and professor of Driver Education courses, Antonio Alarcón, and the managing director of Akra-Señal, Salvador Girona, have attended this morning at the reopening of the Children’s Traffic Park of Torrevieja, which has been completely remodeled, with an investment of 110. 110,000 euros, and which has been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic. Primary school pupils from the Inmaculada public school took part in the reopening of the park.

The Children’s Traffic Park, which opened in 1996, has been visited every year by around 5,000 infant and primary pupils from schools in Torrevieja and other towns in the Vega Baja area.

In addition, the kerbs and traffic islands have been repainted after resurfacing, new LED traffic lights have been installed, and new vertical signage made entirely of aluminium. Finally, a total of 10 pedal go-karts have been purchased for use in the Children’s Park.

On the occasion of the European Mobility Week, during this week, from 17:00 to 19:00 hours, there will be open days for all those who wish to visit it. In addition, road safety education courses for primary and secondary school pupils from all the local schools will begin shortly.