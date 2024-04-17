Transport increases intercity bus lines



The Councillor for Transport, Víctor Sigüenza, has reported that the Orihuela City Council has launched a contract to increase the frequencies, trips and stops of the public passenger transport bus service across the municipality of Orihuela.

This is an exclusive contract for one year (extendable for another year), for an amount of 476,300 euros.

The objective of this contract is to improve the availability of this transportation service by incorporating six new stops in increase with the purpose of improving said service.

Sigüenza explained that the important thing is to efficiently improve this service in the municipality of Orihuela through the increase in the frequency and stops of the public service for travellers.

In fact, this improvement directly affects the frequency of passage of four lines and will have 11,211 annual journeys.

The lines specifically affected are the following:

-Line 15 Orihuela-Desamparados (University)

-Line 30 La Zenia-Aguamarina Health Centre

-Line 38 La Zenia-Torrevieja Hospital

-Line 49 Orihuela Costa-Orihuela with passage through Entre Naranjos and/or Torremendo.

Finally, the Councillor for Transport, Víctor Sigüenza, highlighted that “we will continue to focus on improving communications and services that facilitate the transportation and mobility of Oriolanos throughout our municipality.”