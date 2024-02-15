Trawlers may join the strike

As rural areas face challenges, the fishing industry inevitably feels the impact, leading to the recent participation of fishermen in ongoing mobilizations led by farmers. This development unfolded last Friday in response to a strike organized by Castellón’s brotherhoods, with 25% of trawlers from Alicante’s province individually showing solidarity by remaining docked. Concurrently, agricultural protests, albeit less intense, persisted at the La Granadina industrial estate in San Isidro, where the Civil Guard prevented disruptions to truck traffic.

Adding to the sector’s woes, the European Union’s decision to slash trawl fishing days from 240 to 125 this year dealt a severe blow. Castellón’s brotherhoods swiftly reacted by initiating a strike, garnering support from all 55 vessels in the province. Though the strike wasn’t extended to Alicante, around 25% of its 125 trawling boats stayed ashore to express solidarity and highlight the sector’s dire predicament.

While the decision to join the strike was made individually, there’s a possibility of it becoming official soon. Juan Mulet, the provincial secretary of the Alicante Fishermen’s Guilds, stated that they’re awaiting details on compensation and outstanding aid before making a collective decision. Meanwhile, farmer mobilizations continued with reduced intensity, focusing on the La Granadina industrial estate to avoid disruptions to truck movements. Miguel Poveda, a spokesperson for the farmers, criticized professional organizations’ delayed response and lack of decisive action, prompting them to pursue independent rallies.