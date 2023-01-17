Latest News Local News

Tripping the light fantastic

January 17, 2023
Editor


Get in the mood, put on your dancing shoes and head to The Emerald Isle, La Florida, on Friday 27th January. From 7:30pm you can lose yourself in the music of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and more.
Posh Affaire, a live band with vocalists Clare Colton & Simon John, is hosting the dance in aid of local charity HELP Vega Baja. Entry on the night is free, although a voluntary donation would be much appreciated.
You’ll have a toe-tapping time dancing and listening to this popular established band and can reserve your place in the function room by contacting The Emerald Isle or by emailing: PoshAffaireAssociation@gmail.com The same email address can be used to be added to the contact list for future dances and dates.

