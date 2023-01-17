Tripping the light fantastic



Get in the mood, put on your dancing shoes and head to The Emerald Isle, La Florida, on Friday 27th January. From 7:30pm you can lose yourself in the music of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and more.

Posh Affaire, a live band with vocalists Clare Colton & Simon John, is hosting the dance in aid of local charity HELP Vega Baja. Entry on the night is free, although a voluntary donation would be much appreciated.

You’ll have a toe-tapping time dancing and listening to this popular established band and can reserve your place in the function room by contacting The Emerald Isle or by emailing: PoshAffaireAssociation@gmail.com The same email address can be used to be added to the contact list for future dances and dates.