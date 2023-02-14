Truck driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run



The Civil Guard has arrested a 43-year-old truck driver in Orihuela accused of fatally running over a driver in Albacete. The man was changing a wheel on his car when the accident happened. The arrested man is accused of reckless homicide, neglecting the duty to help the victim of an accident, and leaving the scene of the accident.

The fatality occurred on the A-30 highway, within the municipality of Albacete and the driver died at the scene after being hit by the lorry. The vehicle involved in the accident did not stop and left the scene of the accident without helping the victim.

Specialist officers carried out a visual inspection at the scene and collected the traces that would allow the identification of the vehicle and in just a few hours they were able to locate the truck involved in the hit-and-run and arrested its driver in Orihuela.

The crime of manslaughter by recklessness is punishable in the Criminal Code with prison sentences of one to four years and the driving licence is revoked for a period of one to six years. For the other two crimes, the failure to help and leaving the scene of an accident a prison sentence of six months to four years and the loss of the right to drive for between one and four years.