Two women paddle boarders rescued



Emergency services were called out to two middle-aged women who had got into difficulty whilst paddle boarding and were approximately 2 miles from the Torrevieja coast. The women left with their boards around 12 noon from Playa del Cura and due to strong gusts of wind and currents, drifted several miles without being able to get hold of their boards despite their efforts.

A rescue plan was activated as soon as the call came through with Local Police and Maritime Rescue both searching the rocky area from Punta Margalla. They located the two women with their boards adrift and transferred them to the Marina Salinas de Torrevieja port, where a medical team was waiting to treat them. Both were suffering symptoms of hypothermia, anxiety attacks and exhaustion and were transferred to Torrevieja hospital for evaluation. The Department for Emergencies has thanked the Rent a Board company located in the Marina Salinas Marina for lending a boat and a skipper to the local police to carry out the search.