Unconditional prison for the man detained in Cox for the alleged murder of his partner in l’Alfàs del Pi



The head of the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of Benidorm has decreed the entry into unconditional, communicated and without bail prison of the man detained in Cox as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of his romantic partner in the town of l’Alfàs del Pi. The detainee is now being investigated in an open case for the crime of homicide, without prejudice to further classification.

The alleged perpetrator of the events was brought to justice this Friday and was transferred from the Civil Guard barracks in Callosa de Segura to the Palace of Justice in the tourist capital. The arrested person is also being investigated for alleged mistreatment of the deceased committed prior to the homicide, within the framework of another procedure that was initiated by the same judicial body last Monday following a report from the Civil Guard.