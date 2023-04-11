Urbanisation president stole 73,000 euros



The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a prison sentence of two-and-a-half-years for the president, the vice president and the administrator of a Torrevieja firm for keeping more than 73,000 euros from the community of owners.

The events occurred between 2003 and 2011 when, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants issued 198 bearer checks paid by the community, which did not correspond to the payments for any services. In addition, they kept part of the money from the payment of some works on the façade and other amounts for unforeseen expenses.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers them perpetrators of a continued crime of misappropriation. The trial will take place on 14th April, in Section 7 of the Provincial Court in Elche.