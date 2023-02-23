Vega Baja criminal gang dismantled



National Police and Customs officials have joined forces to dismantle a criminal organisation dedicated to the cultivation, sale and distribution of narcotic substances and tobacco smuggling.

In coordination with the National Police, it was discovered that the tobacco smuggling was just the tip of the iceberg, and the gang also produced marijuana through ‘indoor’ plantations and were involved in international drug trafficking.

The gang distributed the narcotic substance to European countries (mainly the Netherlands) using vehicles equipped with camouflaged spaces where the drugs were hidden for transportation.

Police raids were carried out in five towns; Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela and Molina de Segura, and resulted in the arrest of nine people, six of Spanish nationality and three of Polish nationality.

Police confiscated 5,000 kilos of tobacco leaf, 300 marijuana plants, 900 grams of buds and 800 grams of cocaine have been intervened. In addition, 14,000 euros in cash, five vehicles, a compressed air gun, razors, knives, false registration plates and various equipment used for the operation of the dismantled plantation have been seized.