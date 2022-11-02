Veteran rockers Iron Maiden to play Murcia next year



Legendary rock band Iron Maiden has announced three Spanish concerts as part of its 2023 tour – including Murcia. The English heavy metal band are set to play Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia on July 20th, as well as Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and Bizkaia Arena in Bilbao.

Iron Maiden was formed in Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris. The band have released 41 albums, including 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, four EPs and seven compilations. They have also released 47 singles and 20 video albums. Two electronic games have been released with Iron Maiden soundtracks, and the band’s music is featured in a number of other video games. Since the return of lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith in 1999, the band has undergone a resurgence in popularity, with a series of new albums and highly successful tours.

Tickets for the Spanish leg of the Future Past tour go on sale on Wednesday November 2nd.