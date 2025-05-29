Walk for Life puts best foot forward



This year flagship cancer fundraising event, the Walk for Life, will take place on Sunday 1st June 2025 at 11am. Organised by Maria and the Pink Ladies, the event moves to a new location of the Emerald Isle in La Florida this year.

Everyone is welcome to join the event which raises money for the AACC contra-cancer charity with a 5km stroll through the local community. The walk has been an annual event in the charity calendar for 15 years and is always a bright, fun and enjoyable day. Most people taking part dress in pink, creating a colourful spectacle as they weave their way through the streets. This ranges from a subtle hint of pink, to shocking cerise, from t-shirts to tutus…and that’s usually the men! Even pet pooches usually get their humans to put them in fancy dress of have pink tinsel wrapped around their leads.

Sponsorship forms are available in advance and on the day and all proceeds donated will go to the AACC’s early-detection programme. Registration on the day will be open at the Emerald Isle before the event to collect the 5e per walker, with children under 16 able to join in the fun for free. A complimentary bottle of water will be provided by the Emerald Isle and a free Spain Property Shop baseball cap.

Whether you’re walking solo, with family, or with your four-legged friend, your participation helps support cancer awareness, early detection, and care services so please come along.

The walk will be followed by entertainment hosted by Simon Morton at the Emerald Isle with Bdella Luna, Leroy Vickers, Simon Jackson and a special performance by Nice & Jade as seen on Search for a Star 2025.

Sign up today at www.pink-ladies.org or contact Maria on 633 487 595. Let’s walk together and make every step count!