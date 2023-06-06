Walk for Life returns



Maria and the Pink Ladies held it’s first “Walk for Life” since the pandemic on Sunday at the Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre and hundreds joined in the fun and fundraising. The walk raises money for the AACC anti-cancer charity and there was a sea of pink as more than 230 local residents showed their support by completing the walk and may more came along to enjoy the day.

Luckily the weather was fine and helped encourage a good turnout. The Torrevieja Pipes and Drums were on hand to pipe out the walkers and pipe them back in again on their return. Simon Morton of Sunshine FM made sure there was a great atmosphere with some top tunes and this year the event was filmed by Chanel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun for an episode that will be aired next January.

The walkers completed a 5k circuit around Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa with a police escort. Men, women, children and pets all took to the streets. There were some wonderful costumes and friends, family and colleagues joined forces to raise as much money as possible and the amount raised will be publicised once all the sponsorship money has been paid in. Since its inception, the charity has raised 542,506.61 all of which has been donated to fight cancer in the local community.

Maria Wilson, charity founder and President of the AACC, Orihuela Costa said: “I am overwhelmed once again by the generosity of the people of Orihuela Costa; their kindness and generosity inspires me and all my volunteers to carry on raising funds to help in the fight against cancer. All monies raised will be donated to the AACC cancer charity and used locally to help people with cancer and their families.”

The AACC provides a range of support services including an early detection programme which screens for several types of cancer such as: breast, cervical, prostate, skin and bowel.

For further information please visit: www.pink-ladies.org or call into the charity’s office on the ground floor of Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre.