Walk for Life to help local residents battle cancer



Sunday saw Maria and the Pink Ladies hold the annual “Walk for Life” at the promenade in front of Surfers Bar Playa Flamenca. This is the biggest event the charity organises each year to raise funds for the AACC to support its Early Detection Program, which enables local residents to receive cancer checks.

This year was the 14th annual walk and around 200 people put their best foot forward to complete the 5k circuit. The walkers were supported by friends, family and local residents, who came along to enjoy the fun atmosphere.

There was a sea of pink as far as the eye could see, as everyone dressed in the colour globally recognised as representing the battle against cancer. Many donned fancy dress and even pets were decked out in pink outfits.

Last year the event raised more than €8,000 from registration fees, sponsorship and ad hoc donations and Maria and the Pink Ladies volunteers are hopeful of at least equalling that amount this year. Every penny – or should that be cent – that’s donated goes directly to the AACC. The charity’s Early Protection Program allows local men and women to book cancer checks at a private hospital at a subsidised rate. These checks include: prostate, breast, ovarian, bowel and skin cancer.

Speaking after the event Maria said: “I would like to thank the Town Hall and Local Police for their support once again. A big thank you also goes to Surfers Bar for donating the water for all the walkers and Spain Property Shop for sponsoring the gift of a shopping bag for everyone who took part. A special thank you to Simon Morton from Sunshine FM for supporting the day and the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums for piping the walkers out and back again, and of course all the Pink Ladies volunteers for their efforts on the day once again.

Our biggest thanks, of course goes to all of those who took part in the event and gave their time to complete the Walk for Life and raise those much-needed funds.”

Statistics

According to The World Health Organisation the latest figures show there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. The estimated number of people who were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was 53.5 million. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease.

Lung cancer was the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases. Female breast cancer ranked second (2.3 million cases, 11.6%), followed by colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases, 9.6%), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases, 7.3%), and stomach cancer (970 000 cases, 4.9%).