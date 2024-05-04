Wanted Brit arrested in Benidorm



After a four-year manhunt, the Policia Nacional in Benidorm has finally apprehended Paul Brown, a 50-year-old fugitive from Manchester wanted for drug trafficking. Brown was seized by officers while checking into a hotel, putting an end to a lengthy search for justice.

Brown stands accused of involvement in the supply of Class A and B drugs, marking the culmination of an investigation that began in 2020. At that time, authorities launched an appeal to locate him following the dismantling of an encrypted communications network known as Encrochat. The network’s data revealed Brown’s alleged participation in what has been described as a “large-scale drugs conspiracy.”

In 2022, a European Arrest Warrant was issued for Brown, prompting a joint effort between the Policia Nacional, Greater Manchester Police (GMP), and the UK National Crime Agency to track him down. This collaborative investigation ultimately led to his arrest in Benidorm.

Following his apprehension, Brown has been transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to facilitate his extradition process. Detective Inspector Rick Castley from GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group expressed gratitude for the support received from both domestic and international law enforcement agencies.

“Brown stands accused of a significant drugs conspiracy, and our determination to locate him has not faltered over the years,” stated Castley. “I would like to thank our colleagues at the National Crime Agency and Spanish law enforcement for supporting us in our relentless pursuit to find him.”

Despite Brown’s evasion of authorities for four years, Castley emphasized that he had not been forgotten. The arrest underscores the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies to bring individuals involved in criminal enterprises to justice, regardless of geographical boundaries or the passage of time