Website in English launched for local elections



The Spanish Ministry of the Interior has launched a website for the 2023 local elections. The website, elecciones.locales2023.es, is now available in five languages, including English, and provides voting information, the election calendar, and details of the different candidacies presented.

The website provides a comprehensive overview of the 2023 local elections and is an invaluable resource for both Spanish citizens and foreigners residing in the country who have the right to participate in the elections.

The website is divided into four main sections: general information, political formations, people who make up the tables, and accessibility. It covers various voting options, including in-person and mail voting, and provides information on polling station opening hours and the personal ID documents that voters will need to present. It also has a section dedicated to accessibility, provides information for voters and polling station workers, as well as tools for those who are deaf, blind, or visually impaired to enable them to vote at the polling stations.

The 2023 local elections will take place on 28th May and the electoral campaign will last fifteen days, starting on 12th May and ending on 26th May, in accordance with the autonomy statutes.

The elections will cover the positions of councillors of municipalities not subject to open council, mayors of municipalities that have adopted the open council regime, and councillors of the island councils of the Canary archipelago. The election of members of the assemblies of Ceuta and Melilla will also take place on the same date.

