WHEN SHOULD YOU REPLACE THE BRAKES?



If you have been driving for any length of time, there is a good chance that you have wondered at some point if it’s time to replace the brakes on your vehicle. It’s easy to overlook potential problems with your vehicle because it gets used to often and can mask its own issues out of habit. Taking the time to do regular check-ups is key to keeping your vehicle in peak condition, brake pads included.

When checking your brakes, there are several signs that indicate a need for service or replacement:

1. Unusual Squealing Noise: A squealing noise from your brakes usually means there is not enough friction material left on the pads and they need to be replaced soon. It might also be a sign that the rust has grown thick between pad and rotor which needs attention as this will reduce effectiveness over time.

2. Vibrations During Braking: Strange vibrations during braking might indicate an issue with one of your vehicles wheels such as warping rotors or wheel bearings going bad; however, it could also indicate worn out brake pads or pie shaped discs.

3. Longer Stopping Distances: This should be self-explanatory but if you find yourself needing more space than normal when stopping then it is likely due to worn out brake pads and something should be done immediately.

4. Pulling in one Direction During Braking: If your car pulls towards one side during braking then it could mean that one set of pads has reached the end of its life span and needs replacing sooner rather than later. It could also indicate an imbalance within the brake system or a caliper not working properly so either way make sure you take a look at those brakes before continuing on.

5. Faulty Warning Lights: Enable dashboard warning lights to lead drivers and alert them know when something isn’t right with their car’s brakes; although these should not always be relied upon entirely as other circumstances may cause them to come on inaccurately such as low fluid levels that are unrelated to performance/safety concerns (in this case suspicious noises should be looked into).

At least once every year, check all around your car’s tires including observing pad thickness and brake fluid level via reservoir lid located inside engine bay – following manufacturer instructions whenever appropriate; if problem persists after double checking all parts related then take car into nearby garage for full diagnostic check-up!

Remember: no matter what type of vehicle you drive, taking care of its important components – including brakes – should always be high up on the list of priorities so don’t overlook signs like strange noises, longer stopping distances & blinking light alerts – act fast before further damages occur!