Work begins on promenade railing renovations



The ‘staking-out certificate’ which was signed recently, marks the start of work on renovating the railings along the Playa Flamenca and La Zenia promenades.

“After years of waiting, this project will finally be carried out, restoring these spaces to the state they truly deserve,” stated Manuel Mestre, Councillor for the Coast.

The renovation not only includes restoring the railings but also modernising them with high-quality materials, such as stainless steel, “which ensures greater durability and resistance to the conditions inherent in the maritime environment,” noted the councillor.

The project includes the complete replacement of the posts of the current structure, the relocation of the existing horizontal tubes, and the addition of new tubes where necessary. With a total budget of €195,016.16, the project covers two sections: the first, in Playa Flamenca, with a length of 767.94 meters, and the second, in La Zenia, with a length of 372.88 meters.

“This project represents an important step forward in the improvement plan we are developing on the Orihuela Costa,” emphasized Manuel Mestre, who added, “our goal is to continue working so that both residents and visitors can enjoy a safe, modern coastline in the best possible condition.”