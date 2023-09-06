WORK ON THE EXTENSION OF THE RAINWATER RETENTION BASIN NEXT TO THE N-332, IN THE DOÑA INÉS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT, WILL BE COMPLETED BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR.

Work on the enlargement of the rainwater drainage basin on the N-332, in the Doña Inés housing development, which began on 17 July, and which receives water from the drainage basin next to the Los Mercados site and from the ditch on the east side of the N-332, is progressing at a very good pace. According to those in charge of Aguas del Arco Mediterráneo (AGAMED) in Torrevieja, the construction of this lamination pond will be completely finished before the end of 2023.

After its execution, the pond will have a storage capacity of 14,000 m3 to minimise the flooding episodes suffered by the residents of this residential area of Torrevieja, seven times more capacity than the current one, as the existing lamination pond has a low capacity of about 2. Even in low intensity rainfall, it fills up and overflows, causing flooding in the Doña Inés housing estate, sometimes making it necessary to cut off traffic and making it impossible for residents to access and leave their homes.

In order to minimise flooding in the Doña Inés urbanisation and given the size of the flows flowing into the area where the lamination basin is located, Torrevieja Town Council and AGAMED considered it necessary to enlarge the existing basin, so as to have a greater storage capacity for the water coming from the existing transversal drainage works.

The surface area of the lamination basin being built is 4,533 square metres and the average depth is 3.2 metres. The overall construction budget is 570,505 euros (VAT included) and the works are scheduled to be completed in five months, meaning that they will be fully finished before the end of the year.