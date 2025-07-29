Works on the port area of Torrevieja will be completed this year



The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, along with the Regional Minister for the Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus, and the Director General of Coasts, Ports, and Airports, Marc García, have visited the construction work underway at the port, where they were able to see firsthand the progress of the transformation of what will be a major recreational and leisure space for residents and visitors. These works represent a true transformation of the city, the result of public-private partnership and a combined investment of more than €120 million.

Vicente Martínez Mus praised the collaborative work of the Generalitat, Torrevieja City Council, and the private sector. “We are very proud of this collaboration, of the great work the City Council is doing, and of the outstanding initiative chosen at the time by the developer of the leisure centre and these works. We continue working every day to improve and meet deadlines, because the magnitude of the project indicates how much work needs to be done to fully complete it,” he said.

The Minister of Infrastructure emphasised that actions are being promoted on the Salt Eras project, “which we are also working on intensively and for which we have already prepared the allocation with the City Council.” A budget of 135,000 euros will be made available to the City Council in the short term for the construction of its auditorium, in a joint effort supported by other departments of the Generalitat (Catalan Government).

The Mayor of Torrevieja announced that the City Council is about to finalise the next two tenders: the construction of the promenade along the edge of the fishing pier, which also includes the redevelopment of the area surrounding Muelle Mínguez and the entire port entrance; and the redevelopment of the esplanade of the fairgrounds. Both projects total €17 million: €5 million for the first and €12 million for the second. This would involve the redevelopment of the entire port area, except for the area surrounding the Levante Breakwater ramp.

Finally, Eduardo Dolón also announced that the two-month extension of the execution period for the recovery of the Muelle Mínguez and the remodelling of its port environment was approved, so that it will be fully completed during the last quarter of this year 2025. The intention of this action is to highlight this historical element of the city and that it can be visited to make it known, since, in addition, the Muelle Mínguez is a unique work, non-existent in other locations in Spain.