World Cancer Day at Zenia Boulevard



This Saturday, 4th February, is World Cancer Day and to mark the occasion Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers will be hosting an event at Zenia Boulevard.

World Cancer Day is a leading international awareness initiative organised by the Union for International Cancer Control. It aims to reimagine a world where millions of lives are saved from preventable cancer deaths and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equitable for all – no matter who you are or where you live.

Created in 2000, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of the greatest challenges in history.

Each year, hundreds of activities and events take place around the world, acting as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer.

The organisation’s website says: “While we live in a time of awe-inspiring advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, many of us who seek cancer care hit barriers at every turn. Income, education, geographical location and discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and lifestyle are just a few of the factors that can negatively affect care.

So this year’s World Cancer Day’s theme, “Close the Care Gap”, is all about celebrating progress in its many forms that enable more people to seek and receive the care they need and deserve.”

This theme fits perfectly with the work done locally by Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers in support of the AACC anti-cancer charity. The event at Zenia Boulevard will support those going through cancer, those who have survived and remember those who have lost their lives to cancer.

Volunteers will be at the boulevard to book appointments for the charities early detection program, allowing members of the public to book cancer screening tests at the Pink Ladies table. Currently The Pink Ladies are booking around 50 screening tests every month for Orihuela Costa residents. This includes screening for breast, cervical, ovarian, skin, bowel and prostate cancers.

There will be live music on the day with Simon Jackson, Leroy Morales, Alex Tipping, Project Duo, Margaret Macdonald and Stevie Spit. The event will be compared by Alfie G of Sunshine FM. All of the artists are donating their time and talent to the Pink Ladies free of charge to help raise awareness.

There will be a minute’s silence at 3pm to remember all those who have lost their lives to cancer.