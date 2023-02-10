World Cancer Day Success



Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers took to Zenia Boulevard at the weekend to mark World Cancer Day. The event was widely supported by the local community and the charity raised 1035 euros for the AACC Early Detection Programme.

The money was raised through donations from kind-hearted people from Orihuela Costa and the surrounding areas who visited the day-long event.

There was live entertainment throughout the day provided by Simon Jackson MBE, Leroy Morales, Stevie Spit, Mother and son performers Project Duo, Margaret Macdonald and the day was closed with a performance by The Raquel Peña Flamenco Dancers. A special thanks to Alfie G who hosted the whole day from 10.30 till 4.30pm.

A minute’s silence was held at 3pm where members of the public joined hands and observed the tribute held in honour of all those who have lost their lives to cancer.

Maria Wilson said: “The total amount raised will be passed on to the AACC to help in the fight against cancer and support the charities work with those diagnosed with the disease and their families. A big thank you to the Management Team at Zenia Boulevard for its continuous help and support.”