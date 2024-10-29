World´s Best Bars list sees European bars drop in places



The highly anticipated 16th edition of the World’s 50 Best Bars has been unveiled, with significant shifts in the rankings and new entries sparking interest across the global bar scene. This year, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy claimed the number one position, replacing last year’s top contender, Sips in Barcelona, which dropped to third place. Meanwhile, Bar Leone in Hong Kong made a spectacular debut, seizing second place on the prestigious list.

This year’s ranking shows a modest decline in European representation, with 19 bars making the cut, down from 22 in the previous year. Yet, Europe remains a dominant force, boasting entries from 11 cities across seven countries. London and Edinburgh led the UK’s presence with five bars in total, while Spain continued to shine with three entries. Italy followed closely with four, and Athens contributed two celebrated spots, affirming Greece’s growing influence in the high-end bar industry.

In Asia, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo each demonstrated their longstanding reputation for world-class cocktail experiences, while North America saw a steady representation, with New York landing five entries. Beyond these familiar players, the rise of South America as a cocktail hotspot was evident, with 11 bars from the continent making the top 50, underscoring the region’s burgeoning mixology scene.

Over 700 anonymous industry experts were involved in selecting this year’s winners, which also highlighted individuals for exceptional contributions. Among these, Edinburgh-based Iain McPherson, owner of Panda & Sons, received the coveted Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, honoring his innovative spirit and influence.

As the global bar industry continues to evolve, the 2023 rankings reveal an exciting shift toward diverse, high-quality cocktail experiences around the world. With entries spanning multiple continents, the list celebrates both established and emerging bar cultures, promising patrons memorable nights out from Edinburgh to Mexico City.

Top Ten Bars in the World

1. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

2. Bar Leone, Hong Kong

3. Sips, Barcelona

4. Tayēr + Elementary, London

5. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

6. Line, Athens

7. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

8. Alquímico, Cartagena

9. Zest, Seoul

10. Paradiso, Barcelona